Trent Boult left Devdutt Padikkal's bat broken with a fiery bouncer and then went on to dismiss him the very next ball during the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2024 on March 24. This happened in the third over of the match when Boult came running in and dug in a bouncer and Padikkal attempted to play a pull shot off it. However, he missed and the ball rammed straight into his helmet and the impact left the neck guard flying. Boult then went on to castle the southpaw the very next ball. Rajasthan Royals went on to win the match by 20 runs. Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 Runs in IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Bowlers Star As Royals Kickstart Campaign With Victory.

Trent Boult Breaks Devdutt Padikkal's Helmet

Watch Trent Boult Dismiss Devdutt Padikkal Here:

