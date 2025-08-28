Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar slammed an 80-ball century during the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarterfinal-2 match between Central Zone and North East Zone on Thursday. Central Zone skipper Patidar smashed 18 fours and two sixes to reach the glorious milestone. The ongoing second quarterfinal between Central Zone and North East Zone is being held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B in Bengaluru. Central Zone has reached 314/1 in 61 overs at the Tea break on Day 1. Patidar is unbeaten on 111 runs, whereas Danish Malewar is on 132*. 'Where's Shame?', Netizens Lash Out at BCCI For Not Providing Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast.

Rajat Patidar Slams 80-Ball Century in Duleep Trophy 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)