The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come under fire from netizens for failing to provide live online streaming and TV telecast for the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025, which is currently underway at Centre of Excellence Ground (CoE) in Bengaluru. Fans expected the Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final 1 and Quarter-Final 2 matches to have TV and online viewing options, but were left disappointed after not finding the coverage on television or OTT. Netizens took to the social media platform X and lambasted the BCCI for their unprofessional behaviour, questioning the apex cricket board in India's decision not to provide TV or online streaming for the Duleep Trophy 2025. Interestingly, the Duleep Trophy 2024 was broadcast on Sports18, while online streaming was on Jio Cinema. Check out some of the fans' reactions below. Shubman Gill Set To Miss North Zone’s Duleep Trophy 2025–26 Quarterfinal Against East Zone Due to Illness

'Where's Shame?'

Disappointing

'Really Sad'

'What's The Point?'

Fan Questions BCCI Approach

'Shame On You BCCI'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)