The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come under fire from netizens for failing to provide live online streaming and TV telecast for the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025, which is currently underway at Centre of Excellence Ground (CoE) in Bengaluru. Fans expected the Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final 1 and Quarter-Final 2 matches to have TV and online viewing options, but were left disappointed after not finding the coverage on television or OTT. Netizens took to the social media platform X and lambasted the BCCI for their unprofessional behaviour, questioning the apex cricket board in India's decision not to provide TV or online streaming for the Duleep Trophy 2025. Interestingly, the Duleep Trophy 2024 was broadcast on Sports18, while online streaming was on Jio Cinema. Check out some of the fans' reactions below. Shubman Gill Set To Miss North Zone’s Duleep Trophy 2025–26 Quarterfinal Against East Zone Due to Illness

'Where's Shame?'

BCCI isn't streaming Duleep trophy matches, what's the point of being richest board when you can't telecast the domestic season. On the other hand, TNCA having live telecast for 7 Buchi Babu matches happening in different colleges. Where's shame @BCCIdomestic ? — Dany. (@Godsplanbabyy) August 28, 2025

Disappointing

As a cricket fan i was excited for the duleep trophy, It's disappointing that they are not going to stream, nowadays even gully cricket match are going live on youtube and other platforms. Richest cricket board but service are the poorest #BCCI #DuleepTrophy2025 — Vishal Kumar (@vshalkr04) August 28, 2025

'Really Sad'

It's really sad that Duleep Trophy is not telecasted or streamed anywhere. Such an important tournament, many high profile talents showing their skills but fans can't watch the premier Indian domestic tournament. 🤦 — Bhawana (@cricbhawana) August 28, 2025

'What's The Point?'

BCCI isn't streaming Duleep Trophy matches. What's the point of this tournament when we can't watch the big players of our country play? Even the scoreboard is not updating on time. Dhruv Jurel came for the toss but suddenly he's out of the playing XI. Pathetic experience so far — RCBXTRA (@RCBXTRAOFFICIAL) August 28, 2025

Fan Questions BCCI Approach

All that talk about ending Superstar Culture from Indian cricket and prioritizing 'Domestic cricket' is just nonsense when BCCI can't even telecast a tournament like Duleep Trophy. To make things worse, it's not even being streamed online for cricket fans. — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) August 28, 2025

'Shame On You BCCI'

TNPL, UPT20, DPL ,KPL. Even Kerala premier league & these tinpots T20 leagues comes live on T20 & BCCI can't make sure there most prestigious DULEEP TROPHY can't be telecasted live. & Then people complain why young cricketers doesn't want to be test cricketer. Shame on u #BCCI — Raazi (@Crick_logist) August 28, 2025

