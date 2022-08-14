Virender Sehwag condoled the demise of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away on Sunday, August 14. A legendary investor, he was also known as the 'Big Bull of the Dalal Street'. Taking to social media, the former Indian cricketer offered his condolences to Jhunjhunwala's family.

Virender Sehwag Condoles Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death:

End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street , #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3OrVSzU2Ty — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 14, 2022

