Rashid Khan hit a no-look six against Mustafizur Rahman during the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 16. This happened in the 17th over of the second innings bowled by Mustafizur Rahman, when Rashid Khan played a unique-looking flick shot to the length delivery pitched on the leg-stump and the ball flew over the fine leg fence for a maximum. As the name suggests, the Afghanistan captain did not look at the ball at all and played the shot with extreme confidence and it yielded the best possible result for him. However, his 11-ball 20-run knock was not enough for Afghanistan to get past the finish line against Bangladesh as they finished eight runs short, suffering their first defeat in the Asia Cup 2025. Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan By 8 Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Tanzid Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Shine As Litton Das Stay Alive In Super 4 Race With Crucial Victory.

Watch Rashid Khan's No-Look Six Video:

Hands down, #DPWorldAsiaCup2025’s most jaw-dropping shot so far! 😍



Watch #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 from Sept 9-28, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/0uuwP2bO7q— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 16, 2025

