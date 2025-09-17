Bangladesh returned to winning ways as they secured a solid 8-run victory against Afghanistan in Group B clash of the Asia Cup 2025. It has opened the group and now the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will decide which two teams will qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4. Bangladesh batted first and they got off to a solid start riding on the batting Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan. Towhid Hridoy and the others chipped in as well and Bangladesh posted a competitive 154/5 on the board. Chasing it, Afghanistan got off to a very poor start as Nasum Ahmed scalped two wickets in the powerplay. Bangladesh kept on building pressure and Afghanistan kept losing wickets on regular intervals. In the end Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman's tight death bowling made sure Bangladesh closed out the game. Rishad Hossain contributed as well with two crucial wickets. Nasum Ahmed Dismisses Sediqullah Atal With First Ball of the Innings During BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan By 8 Runs in Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh get over the line! ✌️ It went down to the wire but 🇧🇩 channeled their Tiger spirit to fight until the end, picking up a win and staying alive in the tournament.#BANvAFG #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/eNNBUO9B0i — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 16, 2025

