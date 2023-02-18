Ravichandran Ashwin became the fifth Indian to score 5000 runs and take 700 wickets in first-class cricket, achieving the feat during Day 2 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023. Ashwin now joins a list that contains big names like Vinoo Mankad, Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. Ashwin had earlier completed 700 wickets in his first-class career earlier during Australia's 1st innings. Nitin Menon Trends After Virat Kohli Was Adjudged LBW During Day 2 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 (See Reactions).

Ravichandran Ashwin Achieves Another Record

Ravichandran Ashwin completed 5000 runs & 700 wickets in first class cricket. An all time legend. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 18, 2023

Fifth on the List

Ravi Ashwin is only 5th Indian in history to have scored 5000+ runs and picked 700+ wickets in First class cricket - The Legend of the game! pic.twitter.com/5qTV8B9NOe — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 18, 2023

