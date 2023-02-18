Nitin Menon started trending on social media after he adjudged Virat Kohli lbw during the second session of Day 2 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023. The Australians appealed hard after Matthew Kuhnemann trapped Kohli in front and the batter reviewed it instantly. However, replays showed the ball making a bit of contact with the bat before touching the pad. The ball tracker showed the leg stump was getting clipped and since the on-field umpire gave it out, that stayed. After Kohli's dismissal, Nitin Menon started trending on Twitter, with netizens offering their take on the umpire's decision. Virat Kohli Reacts Unhappily in Dressing Room After Being Adjudged LBW During Day 2 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

'Kohli vs Menon'

Its always Kohli vs Nitin Menon. pic.twitter.com/qCwdz0lP0l — S. (@ishantraj51) February 18, 2023

'Never Been Kind'

Nitin Menon has never been kind to Virat pic.twitter.com/VnDAusjRM4 — Narasimha Reddy (@ylnarasimharedd) February 18, 2023

'Big Mistake'

'Nitin Menon Annoying Virat'

Nitin Menon always there to find a way to annoy Virat. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 18, 2023

'Crowd Controller'

Nitin Menon biggest crowd controller. Silenced thousands of people with a finger. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 18, 2023

Different Perspective

People blaming poor Nitin Menon. Clearly ball hit the pad first in the second angle.Even Kohli reaction was probably ball was missing leg, didn't give any reaction that he hit the bat first.The only thing you feel is umpires call. This is his best Innings he's played a long while — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) February 18, 2023

