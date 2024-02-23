Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been one of the mainstays for Indian bowling for more than a decade keeps adding feathers of records to his cap as he becomes the first Indian cricket to score 1000 runs with the bat and also take 100 wickets with the ball. Ashwin reached the 500-wicket milestone, just in the previous Test against England. Now with the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the fourth Test at Ranchi, he achieves another feat. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024: Pacer Akash Deep Handed Debut Cap By Rahul Dravid Ahead of Clash in Ranchi.

Ravi Ashwin Scalps His 100th Wicket Against England in Tests

Ravi Ashwin Becomes First Indian to Score 1000 Runs and Take 100 Wickets Against England in Tests

