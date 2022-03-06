Ravichandran Ashwin continues to shine against Sri Lanka. With his two wickets in the visitor's second innings, he has equaled Kapil Dev's record of 434 Test wickets. Ashwin breaks into the top ten in all-time leading wicket-takers in Test cricket - joint level at 10th position with Kapil Dev.

