Ravichandran Ashwin was not too happy after a fan remarked 'Ranji Trophy is blessed' upon Virat Kohli's return. The star cricketer made his return to domestic cricket after more than 12 years and fans had thronged the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch him in action. Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat', the former Indian cricketer reacted to this remark and said, "Kisine tweet kiya hai ki Ranji Trophy is blessed. Bhai sahab, thoda sa dhyaan rakho yaar, Ranji Trophy ka history janta hai ki nahi aap?" (I saw a tweet on social media that read Ranji Trophy is blessed. Brother, be a bit careful. Do you know the history of the Ranji Trophy?) He further went on to add, "Cricket ke liye player zaruri nahi hai, player ke liye cricket zaruri hai" (For cricket, a player might not that significant but for a player, cricket is important). Ravi Ashwin Conferred With BCCI Special Award at BCCI Awards 2025 For His Stellar International Career.

Ravi Ashwin's Reaction to Fan's 'Ranji Trophy is Blessed' Remark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejash (@loylerohitfan45_2.0)

Watch Full Video Here:

