Ravi Ashwin was honoured with the BCCI Special Award at the BCCI Awards 2025 on Saturday, February 1. The 38-year-old had a stellar career, where he established himself to be one of the best spinners in the game. The all-rounder finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket with 765 scalps, the highlight of which was his performance in the longest format where he became a modern-day great with 537 wickets. He also won two ICC trophies--the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Ashwin retired from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Sachin Tendulkar Wins Prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at BCCI Awards 2025.

Ravi Ashwin Honoured With BCCI Special Award

One of the finest all-rounders in international cricket with a career decorated with class, consistency and commitment! 👏👏 Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin for winning the BCCI Special Award 🏆#NamanAwards | @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/QNHx4TAkdo — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

