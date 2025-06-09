Ravi Ashwin lost his cool, was seen hitting his pad with a bat and throwing his gloves after his dismissal in the Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the TNPL 2025 (Tamil Nadu Premier League) on June 8. The veteran cricketer, captaining Dindigul Dragons, was trapped LBW by his counterpart Sai Kishore and he wasn't too happy with the female umpire Venkatesan Krithika, who ruled it as out. Ravi Ashwin, who scored 18 runs, had an argument with her before storming off the field and a viral video has shown him smashing his bat on his right pad and throwing away his gloves in anger as he made his way to the dugout. He was also seen making animated gestures from the dugout. Ravi Ashwin's Dindigul Dragons, batting first, were bowled out for 93 and later, the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans chased down the total in 11.5 overs. Ravi Ashwin Argues With Female Umpire After Being Given Out LBW on Sai Kishore’s Delivery During IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons TNPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Ravi Ashwin Angry Reaction After His Dismissal

