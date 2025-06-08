Senior cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was frustrated with the female umpire after being adjudged LBW during the match between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 league on Sunday, June 8. The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings, bowled by Sai Kishore. Ravi Ashwin attempted to play a paddle sweep and missed the ball completely. The ball hit the pad, and the female umpire took some time before raising the dreaded finger, triggering a furious reaction from Ashwin. TNPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Tamil Nadu Premier League Franchises for Season 9.

Ravi Ashwin Argues With Female Umpire During TNPL 2025 Match

Ash அண்ணா Not Happy அண்ணாச்சி! 😶‍🌫 📺 தொடர்ந்து காணுங்கள் | TNPL 2025 | iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons | Star Sports தமிழில் #TNPLOnJioStar #TNPL #TNPL2025 pic.twitter.com/Csc2ldnRS3 — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) June 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)