Netizens were left surprised after Ravichandran Ashwin opened the innings for Rajasthan Royals in their match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. The all-rounder, who has earlier batted in the top-order in the IPL, walked out to bat with Yashasvi Jaiswal with Rajasthan Royals needing to chase 198 to win. Ashwin came out in the absence of Jos Buttler, who hurt himself while taking a catch during the first innings. Surprised fans took to social media to react to Ashwin opening the innings. Jos Buttler Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

'Unimaginable'

This was unimaginable!! Ashwin is opening for RR 🥶#RRvsPBKS #IPL2023 — Kunal Adwani (@KunalAdwani11) April 5, 2023

'What a Sight'

R Ashwin Opening the innings!!! WHAT A SIGHT 😲#TATAIPL2023 — Ayush Thakur (@_ayussshhh_) April 5, 2023

'Aaj Tera Bhai Open Karega'

Ashwin to Sanju before the second innings start today - aaj tera bhai opening karega #PBKS #PBKSvsRR #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/bUKLx19kKh — BK (@kanpuriyabk) April 5, 2023

A Tarak Mehta Meme!

Rajasthan Royals Fans:

