The start of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi was delayed by heavy rainfall. The downpour resumed just after the players took the field to start the match. Earlier, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and chose to bat first in the opening match of the five-match series, which promises to be exciting. On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch PAK vs NZ T20I Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Rain in Rawalpindi Delays Start of PAK vs NZ 1st T20I

Heavy rain in Rawalpindi. pic.twitter.com/2Yf9eQtWyb — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 18, 2024

PCB Issues Official Update After Rain Delays Start of PAK vs NZ 1st T20I

Rain delay ☔ Just when we were getting ready for the first ball, it has started pouring down in Rawalpindi ⛈️#PAKvNZ | #AaTenuMatchDikhawan pic.twitter.com/yZ6R1A8bAI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 18, 2024

