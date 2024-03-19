As the Indian Premier League (IPL) is getting closer to its starting date, a few teams are organising events to give updates and answers to the fans that they demand before the start of the new season. One such event is being hosted by RCB, known as 'RCB Unbox' and is set to take place on Tuesday, March 19. The venue for the RCB Unbox event is Bengaluru's own M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and it has a scheduled start time of 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Due to no official broadcasters, the RCB Unbox event will not be telecasted on any TV channels. Fans can watch the event's live streaming on Royal Challengers' official website and app but with a subscription fee of INR 99. 'Really Good to Be Back' Virat Kohli Reacts After Joining RCB Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

RCB Unbox Live Streaming Details

This is for all you folks who wanted to be at #RCBUnbox but couldn’t get your hands on the tickets! We’ve got you covered. 👊



Catch all the buzz from Johnnie Walker presents #RCBUnbox powered by @Kotak_Life and @Duroflex_world, live on the RCB Website and App! Link in bio. 📺… pic.twitter.com/BonATcQzDE— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

