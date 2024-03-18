After being away from action for two months, Virat Kohli returns to India and joins the RCB pre-season camp for IPL 2024. Kohli revealed his excitement to join the squad as well as how it feels to be back into the RCB setup. He also admitted that he is always excited to be back in Bangalore during the start off IPL. Fans loved to see their favourite star back in their favourite team and made the video viral on social media. Virat Kohli Plays Football With Glenn Maxwell After Joining RCB Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Reacts After Joining RCB Pre-Season Camp

It’s time for the arrival video you were waiting for! ❤️👑 Virat Kohli returns to his den in Namma Bengaluru, ahead of the #IPL. Watch what he has to say on @bigbasket_com presents Bold Diaries! Download the Big Basket App now. 📱#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #Homecoming… pic.twitter.com/t3MPYtORAF — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 18, 2024

