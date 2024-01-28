From security guard to international cricket, Shamar Joseph's story has been nothing short of an inspiration. The West Indies pacer guided his side to a famous Test win on Australian soil after 27 years. Joseph picked seven wickets in the fourth innings as Australia were bundled out for 207 runs. Meanwhile, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers took to Twitter, now X, and suggested people to read about Shamar's journey on Wikipedia. West Indies Winning Moment Video: Watch Shamar Joseph Dismiss Josh Hazlewood to Hand Windies A Historic Test Win at The Gabba.

'Read About Shamar Joseph on Wikipedia'

Do yourself a favour, go read about his life on wikipedia! Literally had tears in my eyes while reading about his journey. Inspirational to say the least — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 28, 2024

