In an exciting game which reached its peak after West Indies' young seamer, Shamar Joseph dismantled the Australian batting lineup yet again in the series. He had the honour to take the final wicket of the game, sealing an extraordinary eight-run victory at Gabba. Balling round the wicket to Josh Hazlewood, Joseph bowled at the sweet spot slightly swinging the bowl away from the batter, hitting the off-stump to claim the final wicket. Australia needed 216 in the second inning to win, while Hazlewood was batting with opener Smith (91 not out). Shamar Joseph picked up five wickets in the first inning and seven wickets in the second inning to guide West Indies to the historic win. West Indies Beat Australia After 27 Years in a Test Match in Australia, Shamar Joseph Shines With 7/68.

Here is the historic winning moment as West Indies won a Test match on Australian soil after 27 years

