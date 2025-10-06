Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer AB de Villiers shared a post on social media where he confirmed to start his own bat brand named '360 bats'. Clearly the name has been inspired by the popular nickname '360 degree batter' of AB de Villiers given by fans due to his high range of shots. AB de Villiers also confirmed that the bat brand will launch across South Africa and India, two countries where his popularity is the maximum. AB de Villiers Slams India For Not Accepting Asia Cup 2025 Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi, Says 'Politics Should Stay Aside' (Watch Video).

AB de Villiers Launches His New Bat Brand '360 Bats'

It’s official! 🚨 Excited to launch my very own bat range — 360 Bats 🏏🔥 🔄 𝟯𝟲𝟬 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁, 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁, 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 🔄 Coming in stores across SA and India💥 #360Bats #PlayThe360Way pic.twitter.com/dWqQRRLsCL — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 6, 2025

