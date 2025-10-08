It has now been exactly two years today, in 2025, since Australia star batter Jake Fraser-McGurk shattered South Africa legend AB de Villiers' record for the fastest century in List A cricket. Jake Fraser-McGurk achieved this historic feat during the Marsh Cup match between South Australia and Tasmania at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. Talking about the game, Tasmania notched up 435 runs. In response, South Australia batter Fraser-McGurk hammered a 29-ball hundred, going past de Villiers' 31-ball ton, which he set against the West Indies in an ODI game in 2015. Eventually, Jake Fraser-McGurk played a blistering knock of 125 from 38 balls, with 10 fours and 13 sixes. However, Jake Fraser-McGurk's knock went in vain as South Australia fell short by 37 runs. Akeal Hosein Picks Up His 200th T20 Wicket After Dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk, Left-Arm Spinner Achieves Feat During SFU vs TSK MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Jake Fraser-McGurk Hits 29-Ball Hundred

South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk has scored the fastest century in List A cricket, reaching the milestone in just 29 deliveries in a domestic one-day match against Tasmania. Get that man on a🛫 to India!#MarshCup#CWC23pic.twitter.com/hfr3R4rsrY — Kayo Sports (@kayosports) October 8, 2023

