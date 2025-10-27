Former South Africa national cricket team legend AB de Villiers is a man of few words. However, the ex-RCB cricketer took to social media and shared an emotional message on Instagram after his son scored his first fifty on Sunday. de Villiers' wife Danielle de Villiers shared snippets of their son batting, which congratulation their child for a half-century, which the South African great re-shared on his account, with the message 'Proud Moment'. The couple have three children - two sons, Abraham and John Richard, and a daughter, Yente - born in 2015,2017, and 2020, respectively. de Villiers also showcased his joy over his son using his brand 360 Bats' bat to score the runs. AB de Villiers Launches His New Bat Brand '360 Bats'; Confirms Launch Across South Africa and India

AB de Villiers' post for son 'Baby AB' (Photo Credit:Insta @abdevilliers)

