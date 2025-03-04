The India national cricket team thrashed the Australia national cricket team by four wickets in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. Indian stalwart Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 84 runs, whereas Shreyas Iyer (45) and KL Rahul (42*) played crucial knocks, which helped the Rohit Sharma-led India crush the Steve Smith-led Australia. Earlier in the match, Australia made 264 runs after Mohammed Shami took a three-wicket haul. With this victory, Team India reached the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament and also took their revenge for the heartbreaking ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat in Ahmedabad. Here are some of the viral memes and jokes which went viral on social media after Team India took their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final revenge from Australia. India Enter ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final; Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami Shine As Men in Blue Secure Clinical Four-Wicket Victory Over Australia in Semi-Final Clash.

