India become the first team to enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. They secured a clinical four-wicket win over Australia in the semifinal and made their way into the summit clash. India lost the toss and were put to bowl first. Australia didn't have a very good start, but Travis Head helped them recover initially. After he was dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy, Steve Smith stitched a partnership with Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey. When it looked like they were on their way to a formidable total, Mohammed Shami dismissed Smith and Australia settled for only 265 on board. Chasing it, India lost two wickets early, but Virat Kohli controlled the chase alongside Shreyas Iyer and then KL Rahul combined with Hardik Pandya to finish things off in style. Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batter To Hit 1000 or More Runs in ICC Knockout Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

India Enter ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

