India won the first of the five-match T20I series against Australia and took 1-0 lead in the series. Chasing 209, they needed 1 run in the last ball and Rinku Singh struck a six off Sean Abbott to seal the deal. But immediately the siren rang and the ball was declared a no ball, which meant Rinku's six was not counted and India won as soon as the no ball was bowled. He stayed on 22 off 14 balls as his six was not counted in his score or the team's score. India Chase Down Their Highest Total in T20Is, Defeat Australia By Two Wickets to Take 1-0 Lead in the Series.

Rinku Singh Six Off Last Ball Not Counted in Final Score of India

Fun fact: Rinku Singh's six off the last ball won't be added to the scorebooks because the last ball was a no-ball when only 1 run was needed 😅#INDvsAUS | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/qjQ2gmglx4 — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) November 23, 2023

The game was over when no-ball bowled

India got just one run. The game was over when the no-ball was bowled. 6 runs won’t be counted. https://t.co/qgJdIDwjq5 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 23, 2023

Rinku Singh Last Ball Six

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)