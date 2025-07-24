Rishabh Pant equalled Virender Sehwag's record of the most number of sixes hit by an Indian in Test cricket, achieving this feat during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 on July 24. The left-hander was on 88 sixes prior to the IND vs ENG 4th Test and he hit two in his 54-run knock in India's first innings of the match. Rishabh Pant and Virender Sehwag both now have 90 sixes in Test cricket, which is the most by an Indian in the longest format of the game and he got to that mark by pulling a Jofra Archer delivery for a maximum over the midwicket boundary. Rishabh Pant received loud cheers as he walked out to bat despite having an injured foot, on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. 'Superhero with Superpowers' Netizens Laud Rishabh Pant After Wicketkeeper-Batter Comes Out To Bat Despite Foot Injury During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Rishabh Pant Equals Virender Sehwag's Record of Most Test Sixes by an Indian

🚨 RECORD ALERT 🚨 Most Sixes for India 🇮🇳 in Test : 1) Rishabh Pant - 90* 2) Virender Sehwag - 90 3) Rohit Sharma - 88 4) MS Dhoni - 78 5) Ravindra Jadeja - 74 ~ Once again, Rishabh Pant tops the Elite List 👏🏻 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/pdWQ7rHwc8 — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) July 24, 2025

