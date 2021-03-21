Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have laid emphasises on the importance of helmet on and off the field. The players are featured in the Road Safety Series 2021. Check out the tweet below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)