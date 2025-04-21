Rohit Sharma had a good outing in the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit scored 76 runs off 45 deliveries and helped Mumbai Indians comfortably complete a chase of 177 runs and register two points in the IPL 2025 points table. He was also awarded the man of the match award. Fans loved the first impactful knock of IPL 2025 and shared memes on Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Highest Run Scorer in Indian Premier League History, Surpasses Shikhar Dhawan to Achieve Feat During MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Take A Bow

Rohit Sharma When It's A Must Win Match

Rohit Sharma when it's a must win match pic.twitter.com/EbzCShyLA2 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 20, 2025

Rohit Sharma Hitman Show

Rohit Sharma Against CSK

Rohit Sharma against CSK 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pk9NOoG14E — maithun (@Being_Humor) April 20, 2025

Other Teams Watching Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav

Other teams watching Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's form pic.twitter.com/EOosFUo2wb — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 20, 2025

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav

Rohit Sharma Against Dhoni-Led CSK

Rohit Sharma against Dhoni led CSK pic.twitter.com/5MwQC9a1qx — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) April 20, 2025

Rohit Sharma

