Suryakumar Yadav came out in the toss with KKR Captain Nitish Rana instead of MI Captain Rohit Sharma and shocked the fans. The stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that the MI captain is suffering from a stomach bug and that's why he couldn't feature in the initial lineup. Although he is named as a impact player and might come in the second innings as a replacement player.

Rohit Sharma Named Among Impact Players

Mumbai Indians playing XI. Rohit Sharma in the impact player list. pic.twitter.com/PpzuzLwyAu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)