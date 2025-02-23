India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was castled by Pakistan national cricket team star pacer Shaheen Afridi during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the fifth over while chasing. Shaheen bowled a fast inswinging yorker towards Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain was late to bring his bat down and ball castled Sharma's middle stump. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 20 runs off 15 balls, including three fours and one six. Rohit Sharma Becomes Fastest Batter To Complete 9000 Runs As Opener, Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Rohit Sharma Castled by Shaheen Afridi

