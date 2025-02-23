India national cricket team veteran batter Rohit Sharma shattered legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's iconic milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Rohit Sharma became the fastest batter to smash 9,000 runs as an opener in ODI cricket. Sharma achieved this historic milestone during the first over of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi while chasing. The Indian captain took 181 innings to complete the feat, whereas Sachin Tendulkar achieved the 9,000 runs milestone in his 197th ODI innings. Rohit Sharma Memes Go Viral As India Lose Most Consecutive Tosses in ODI History After 'Hitman' Calls It 'Wrong' in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Another Milestone for Rohit Sharma

