Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the new captain of Team India's T20I team after Virat Kohli vacated the position. Ahead of the encounter, the 34-year-old's 9-year-old tweet when he led Mumbai for the first time in Ranji Trophy in Jaipur has gone viral.

First time Rohit Sharma ever led Mumbai in Ranji Trophy was in Jaipur (KL Saini ground) in 2012. First time Rohit Sharma will lead India as a full-time T20 captain will be in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/vFzFAVqD57 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 16, 2021

