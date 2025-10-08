Ross Taylor became the 49th player to represent multiple nations in international cricket when he made his Samoa debut in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia and EAP Qualifier 2025 on Wednesday, October 8. The former New Zealand National Cricket Team star had announced earlier on September 5 that he is coming out of retirement to play for Samoa, the country of his mother's birth, in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025 tournament. The 41-year-old, who had captained New Zealand as well in his career, is the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket for the Black Caps, scoring 18,199 runs in 450 matches across formats. However, his debut did not go well as he was dismissed for 22 runs off 28 balls. On Which Channel ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-East Asia-Pacific Qualifier 2025 Live Telecast in India is Available? How To Watch Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Ross Taylor Becomes 49th Player to Represent Multiple Nations in International Cricket

Ross Taylor becomes the 49th player to represent multiple nations in international cricket. Making his debut for🇼🇸 Samoa against Oman🇴🇲 in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers 🏏 #CricketEverywhere #AssociateCricket pic.twitter.com/6pwDp3AG2z — Associate Chronicles (@AssociateChrons) October 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)