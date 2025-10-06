ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 is all set to take place in Oman from October 8 to October 17. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 is a crucial tournament for the teams to qualify for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka. Nine teams from the Asia-Pacific region will compete to qualify for the upcoming ICC tournament. Ross Taylor Comes Out of Retirement, New Zealand Legend to Play for Samoa in International Cricket in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

The top three sides from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will join other nations who have qualified for the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup. The format of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 is pretty simple. Teams are divided into three groups of three teams each.

In each group, sides will play a round-robin format. The top two sides from their respective groups will qualify for the Super Six stage. In Super Six, all qualified teams will play in a round-robin format. The top three teams from the Super Six stage will be eligible for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, United Arab Emirates, Samoa, Qatar, Oman, Japan, Kuwait, and Nepal are the participating teams in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 tournament. Fans can find the live streaming and telecast details for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 matches below.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Details

Event ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Date October 08 to October 17, 2025 Venue Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode app and website (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

Where to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025. Therefore, fans in India will have no live telecast viewing option for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 matches. For the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 live streaming online viewing option, read below. Ross Taylor Receives Samoa Cricket Team's Jersey, Former New Zealand Cricketer Performs Traditional Dance During Presentation Ceremony (Watch Video).

How to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 matches in India. Thus, Indian fans can find online viewing options of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 matches on the FanCode app and website.

