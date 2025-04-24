Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure their first victory of the IPL 2025 season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs. RR won the toss and opted to bowl first. The pitch had pace and bounce and RCB got off to a cautious start. Although Phil Salt was dismissed, Virat Kohli carried on and scored a half-century. He was well-supported by Devdutt Padikkal who also scored a half-century. The duo alongside some death-over striking from Tim David and Jitesh Sharma took RCB to a competitive 205/5. Chasing it, RR went off to a flying start as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a quick-fire 49. Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, all contributed but RR suffered another collapse just towards the end and got restricted just behind the finishing line. Josh Hazlewood was sensational with the ball in the death overs, which triggered the collapse. RCB now have six victories in nine matches and are on the threshold of reserving a play-off berth. Watch Sunil Gavaskar Play With Robot Dog 'Champak' Ahead of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match in Bengaluru (Video Inside).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Rajasthan Royals by 11 Runs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)