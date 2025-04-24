Cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar was seen having a playful time with the robot dog "Champak" ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. A video was posted by IPL on their X handle where Gavaskar had a fun moment with a robot dog. The legendary cricketer deploys some hilarious moves on the field. IPL captioned the post "Looks like Sunny G found a new friend 😊." Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard: Check RCB vs RR Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Sunil Gavaskar Play With Robot Dog 'Champak'

