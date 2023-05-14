Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is on fire, and this time around, it was their bowling department that stole the limelight. In a do-or-die match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), RCB bowlers had a phenomenal outing to leave their opponents all for 59 runs. Yes, you are reading it just fine. RCB defeated RR by 112 runs to keep their IPL 2023 playoffs chances afloat. After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a healthy total of 171/5, with Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell hitting well-made fifties. But the big talking point came when Rajasthan Royals’ side stepped into bat. Wayne Parnell, Michael Bracewell and Karna Sharma destroyed their batting lineup and how! Post the match, #RRVsRCB funny memes began going viral, with netizens trolling the Rajasthan Royals team big time.

Ooops, That's Mean...Do It Again

Main Bhi Wahi Sochun

From when did RCB started bowling this good#RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/o9mrA3w7I1 — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) May 14, 2023

Nacho B*

Come on Rcbians let's dancepic.twitter.com/cedyR3q5J8 #RRvsRCB Maxwell Parnell karn Sharma siraj Anuj Rawat — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) May 14, 2023

Swag Se Swagat

RCB and Virat Kohli entering into playoffs be like:#RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/O8q0DHRT3l — Sameer (@agonyofsameer) May 14, 2023

Never Count Us Out

HAHHAHA

#RRvsRCB What a dominant win by RCB!🔥@imVkohli you gotta comeback stronger for the next match KING.❤️ pic.twitter.com/J2Bz1MkhBe — Bobby (@bobbyyfederer) May 14, 2023

Kaafi Mean Ho Gaya

UNESCO declared RCB as the official father of Rajasthan royals pic.twitter.com/1aduYsPGYS — Kevin (@imkevin149) May 14, 2023

Damnn

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)