Rajasthan Royals playoff hopes took a massive hit after they suffered crushing defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14. The Sanju Samson-led side, with this result, have suffered their seventh loss of the tournament. They currently have 12 points with only one match remaining. They can get to a maximum of 14 points, which might not be enough considering their net run rate also took a dent. The fact that other teams are likely to reach 16 points and surpass them, or at least LSG have opportunity to go beyond 14 points, makes their task almost impossible.

Rajasthan Royals Out of IPL 2023 Playoff Race

