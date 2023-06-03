Ruturaj Gaikwad started a new journey with his fiancée Utkarsha Pawar as the duo tied knots together on Saturday, June 3. Utkarsha is also a cricketer who plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket. Ruturaj shared the picture of the bride and the groom in traditional attire through his Instagram handle with the caption, 'From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!' Utkarsha Pawar Quick Facts: Know All About Maharashtra Women’s Cricketer and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Wife-To-Be.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar Wedding Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruturaj Gaikwad (@ruutu.131)

Ruturaj Gaikwad Starts New Journey With Utkarsha Pawar

Beautiful pictures from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar's marriage. Wishing them a happy married life! pic.twitter.com/bGPK7tXYKq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)