Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to begin a news innings in terms of his personal life. The right-handed batter is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Utkarsha Pawar on June 3. The CSK batters’ girlfriend rose to prominence when the couple shared and posted photos of the two on social media right after CSK won their fifth title. Having mentioned the CSK batters’ girlfriend’s name, let us know who she is. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar Mehandi Ceremony: See Picture of Cricketer Couple Ahead of Wedding.

Utkarsha Pawar, is a professional cricketer. She plays for Maharashtra in the domestic zone as an all-rounder. Being an all-rounder, she recently represented Maharashtra in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy.

She last played a competitive match 18 months back. She entered the field of cricket at the age of 11. Currently, she is enrolled at Pune’s Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS).

Utkarsha Pawar

Meet Woman Cricketer Utkarsha Pawar 💛 To Be Wife of Ruturaj Gaikwad 💛 pic.twitter.com/OmVw2Z4VzU — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) May 30, 2023

Utkarsha Pawar Quick Facts

#Utkarsha Pawar was born on October 13, 1998

# Her birthplace is in Pune, Maharashtra

# Utkarsha is a right-arm medium-fast bowler

# She got five scalps in her 10 matches and scored 41 runs at an average of 20.5 last season

#She made her professional debut on March 14, 2021

Ruturaj’s wife-to-be was last seen cheering for him during the IPL final where CSK defeated GT by five wickets to lift their fifth title. After the match ended, Ruturaj along with his girlfriend and captain MS Dhoni had posed for a photo as the CSK batter shared the photo with the caption, "2 VVIPs OF MY LIFE. Grateful to god for this." Ruturaj Gaikwad Poses With Soon-To-Be-Wife Utkarsha Pawar After CSK’s IPL 2023 Title Win (See Pics).

The duo also had taken a photo with the IPL trophy, Ruturaj captioned the photo, "What a wonderful year of celebration this is!"

