Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have wished their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife Utkarsha Pawar Gaikwad on her 27th birthday. On their official social media handle, CSK posted a picture of Utkarsha Pawar Gaikwad with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, writing "Happy Birthday to our Captain's Love, Utkarsha! May this year be filled with lots of Yellove!". Utkarsha Pawar Gaikwad is also a cricketer who represented Maharashtra Women in the domestic circuit. Utkarsha was born on October 13, 1998. Fact Check: Did S Badrinath Say Ruturaj Gaikwad Should Be India Captain In ODI World Cup 2027 If Rohit Sharma Retires? Here's The Truth.

CSK Wish Utkarsha Pawar Gaikwad

Happy Birthday to our Captain's Love, Utkarsha!🎂 May this year be filled with lots of Yellove! 💛🥳 #SuperBirthday pic.twitter.com/08o3Lc2qDm — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 13, 2025

