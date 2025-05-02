Ryan Rickelton scored his third half-century of the IPL 2025 season as he scored a 38-ball 61 to power Mumbai Indians to a strong total of 217/2 on the board. Chasing it, RR got bowled out for only 117 and MI secured a dominant 100 run victory and got one step closer to the playoffs. The tempo was set by the explosive batting by Ryan Rickelton opening the batting and for that reason he was awarded the man of the match award. RR Out of IPL 2025 Play-Off Race; Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Bowlers Power Mumbai Indians to Sixth-Consecutive Win.

Ryan Rickelton Wins Man of the Match Award

One to remember for Ryan Rickelton 💙 A flying start with the bat earns him his first Player of the Match in #TATAIPL 💪 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/t4j49gXHDu#RRvMI | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/DGP9Cm4Wu8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2025

