Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar has gone on a road trip to Goa along with his son Arjun. The Master Blaster shared a video on Instagram which saw him taking a tea break on Belgaum-Goa Expressway. "By the way, this is Belgaum-Goa expressway. Chai enjoy karte hai (let's enjoy the tea). This is local rusk, toast (like), hard toast. This tastes so different!", he said in the video.

See Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram Post:

