Sachin Tendulkar said that it was 'pleasant surprise' as he learnt that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to erect his life-like statue inside the famous Wankhede Stadium. Tendulkar had arrived at the MCA with wife Anjali for inspecting and finalising a location for the statue. While interacting with reporters, he also stated he has completed a 'big circle' as his career started at this venue. "It was a journey with unbelievable memories. Best moment of my career came here when we won 2011 World Cup," he said. IPL 2023 Match Tickets for Mumbai Indians Matches: Pre-registration Begins for Purchase of Tickets for MI Home Games at Wankhede Stadium in Indian Premier League Season 16.

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts on MCA's Decision to Erect His Life-Like Statue

Sachin Tendulkar to inspect and finalise a location for his life-size statue at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He is here today with his wife Anjali Tendulkar for the purpose. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale is also here. pic.twitter.com/gdVbuSh7Sm — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

