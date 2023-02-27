Good news for Mumbai Indians fans as they can now pre-book tickets for the franchise's home games in IPL 2023. The five-time champions had a poor season last year and fans will back them to go all the way this season. The pre-registration of the tickets have begun and fans can access the BookMyShow website to get early access and book their tickets for Mumbai Indians' home games at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The pre-registration of the tickets have started from February 27 onwards and the facility will be available till March 8. Mumbai Indians start their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy stadium on April 2. Their first home game is against Chennai Super Kings on April 8. MI IPL 2023 Schedule: Mumbai Indians Matches in Indian Premier League Season 16 With Full Time Table and Venue Details.

Pre-Registration of Tickets for Mumbai Indians' Home Match Begins

