Master Blaster cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is currently in Kashmir with his family. He is regularly sharing pictures from the ‘heaven on the Earth’. He was seen playing cricket with the local kids, while in other posts he was spotted at the bat manufacturing factory. In a recent video shared by a fan, Sachin is seen enjoying driving a snow bike. Sachin mentioned that he is having a great time in Kashmir. The star batsman looked enjoying driving the Snow Bike. Watch the video below. Sachin Tendulkar Plays Gully Cricket With Youngsters During Visit to Gulmarg, Video Goes Viral.

Sachin Tendulkar Riding a Snow Bike

Sachin Tendulkar in Gulmarg, Kashmir. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3a0HwHfB8c — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 21, 2024

