Sachin Tendulkar was spotted playing gully cricket with local youngsters in Gulmarg. The Master Blaster has travelled to Kashmir and seemed to be having a great time there. The little children got an opportunity to witness the legend yield the bat in front of them. People gathered around and watched Sachin in action. The video of Sachin playing gully cricket with youngsters in Kashmir has gone viral. Sachin Tendulkar Reveals He Received First Bat from His Sister As he Visits Bat Factory During Kashmir Trip (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Plays Gully Cricket With Kashmir Youngsters

#WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar engages in a spirited game of gully cricket with local youngsters during his visit to Gulmarg. pic.twitter.com/cH65GcUcUt — IANS (@ians_india) February 21, 2024

