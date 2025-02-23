Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years, producing a magnificent effort to take Lahiru Thirimanne's catch during the India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters match in International Masters T20 2025 on February 22. This dismissal happened on the second ball of the eighth over during the run chase when the left-hander pulled a delivery from Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh, fielding in the deep, jumped full length to grab the ball with both hands and also ensured that it did not fall out of his hands as he landed. India Masters beat Sri Lanka Masters by four runs in a thrilling run chase. Sachin Tendulkar, Eoin Morgan, Brian Lara and Other Team Captains Pose With International Masters League 2025 Trophy Ahead of Inaugural Edition (See Post).

Yuvraj Singh Takes Sensational Catch to Dismiss Lahiru Thirimanne

