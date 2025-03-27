Sahibzada Farhan achieved an elite record in his T20 career. The 29-year-old cricketer shattered West Indies' great Chris Gayle's historic record for the most runs in a T20 knockout match. Sahibzada Farhan achieved this elite feat during Pakistan's National T20 Cup 2025 semi-final match between Peshawar Region and Abbottabad Region on March 26. Playing for the Peshawar Region, Sahibzada Farhan hammered 148 runs off 72 deliveries, including 22 boundaries. His knock helped his side to reach 243/3 in 20 overs. Abbottabad made 187/8 and lost the match by 56 runs. Sahibzada Farhan was adjudged Player of the Match for his astounding knock. Pakistan Players to Receive INR 3000 As Match Fees in National T20 Cup 2025 Following PCB’s Decision of Pay Cut.

Sahibzada Farhan Breaks Chris Gayle's Record

Highest score in a T20 knockout match 148 - Sahibzada Farhan in 2025* 146* - Chris Gayle in 2017 141* - Tamim Iqbal in 2019 126 - Shubman Gill in 2022 123* - David Warner in 2011 Before Farhan few hours back, the Top-2 were BOTH in back-to-back BPL Finals. Also against Dhaka… — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 27, 2025

